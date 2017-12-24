Download App
विराट-अनुष्का का मुंबई रिसेप्शन होगा खास, दिल्ली से इस तरह होगा अलग, कार्ड से ही मिल गई झलक

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 03:38 PM IST
Picture of Virat and Anushka Mumbai wedding reception card is going viral

दिल्ली में हुए ग्रेंड रिसेप्शन के बाद अब विराट-अनुष्का मुंबई में रंग जमाने के लिए तैयार है। 26 दिसंबर को मुंबई के लोअर परेल में 40 मंजिला हाईराइज होटल सेंट रेजिस के 9th फ्लोर पर स्थित 'एस्टर बालरूम' में रिसेप्शन का इंतजाम किया गया है। इस रिसेप्शन का कार्ड तेजी से मीडिया में वायरल हो रहा है।

