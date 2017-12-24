Download App
क्रिसमस पर बड़ा धमाका करने जा रही हैं बॉलीवुड क्वीन कंगना, गर्व होगा जानकर

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 03:21 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut Celebrate Christmas In different ways

अपने बोल्ड अंदाज और डिफ्रेंट स्टाइल के लिए जानी जाने वाली कंगना रनौत के लिए ये क्रिसमस कुछ खास होने वाला है। खबर है कि 25 दिसंबर को कंगना रनौत गरीब बच्चों के साथ अपना क्रिसमस सेलिब्रेट करने वाली हैं।

