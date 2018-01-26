अपना शहर चुनें

भंसाली नहीं दर्शकों का करणी सेना को करारा जवाब, 'पद्मावत' की एडवांस बुकिंग हाउसफुल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 26 Jan 2018 03:15 PM IST
दीपिका, शाहिद और रणवीर स्टारर  विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावत' के रिलीज के बाद क्रिटिक्स और दर्शकों का शानदार रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। इस हफ्ते की यह सोलो रिलीज है और गणतंत्र दिवस की वजह से लंबे वीकेंड का फायदा भी फिल्म को मिलता दिख रहा है।
