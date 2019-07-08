शहर चुनें

लंबे समय से छुपाकर रखा था इस एक्ट्रेस ने अपना सीक्रेट टैटू, पति के नाम के साथ किया खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 06:32 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni - फोटो : social media
साउथ फिल्मों की खूबसूरत अदाकारा समांथा रुथ प्रभु आए दिन किसी न किसी वजह से सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं। हाल ही में उनकी तेलुगू फिल्म 'ओह! बेबी' रिलीज हुई है। दर्शक उनकी इस फिल्म को काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। वहीं इन सबके बीच समांथा रुथ प्रभु ने ऐसा खुलासा किया जिसको देखने के बाद उनके फैंस भी हैरान हो सकते हैं। 
समांथा रुथ प्रभु साउथ सिनेमा नागा चैतन्य ओह! बेबी
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni - फोटो : social media
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni - फोटो : Twitter
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni - फोटो : Twitter
Samantha
Samantha - फोटो : file photo
Samantha Akkineni
Samantha Akkineni - फोटो : instagram
