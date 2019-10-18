नुसरत जहां के पहले करवाचौथ की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, पति निखिल जैन हुए रोमांटिक

{"_id":"5da94d348ebc3e014b5fb528","slug":"nusrat-jahan-celebrate-her-first-karva-chauth-with-husband-nikhil-jain-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da94d348ebc3e014b5fb528","slug":"nusrat-jahan-celebrate-her-first-karva-chauth-with-husband-nikhil-jain-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da94d348ebc3e014b5fb528","slug":"nusrat-jahan-celebrate-her-first-karva-chauth-with-husband-nikhil-jain-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da94d348ebc3e014b5fb528","slug":"nusrat-jahan-celebrate-her-first-karva-chauth-with-husband-nikhil-jain-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da94d348ebc3e014b5fb528","slug":"nusrat-jahan-celebrate-her-first-karva-chauth-with-husband-nikhil-jain-photos-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0941\u0938\u0930\u0924 \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091a\u094c\u0925 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
nusrat jahan
- फोटो : social media