शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   nusrat jahan celebrate her first karva chauth with husband nikhil jain photos viral

नुसरत जहां के पहले करवाचौथ की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, पति निखिल जैन हुए रोमांटिक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 18 Oct 2019 10:57 AM IST
nusrat jahan
1 of 5
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
एक्ट्रेस और सांसद नुसरत जहां ने अपना पहला करवाचौथ मनाया । नुसरत की करवाचौथ मनाते तस्वीरें सामने आ गई हैं । इस मौके पर नुसरत ने लाल रंग की साड़ी पहनी। नुसरत ने 16 श्रृंगार कर पति निखिल जैन के लिए व्रत रखा । वहीं निखिल ब्लू कलर के कुर्ते-पायजामे में नजर आए ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
nusrat jahan nikhil jain
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

swara bhasker
Bollywood

KBC के सवाल का जवाब शेयर कर ट्रोल हुईं स्वरा भास्कर, यूजर्स बोले- 'हमें तो आज मालूम हुआ तुम एक्ट्रेस हो'

18 अक्टूबर 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने पहले करवाचौथ में पहनी बनारसी साड़ी, विदेश में बैठे पति रितेश के लिए रखा व्रत

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
Television

BB13: जेल खुलते ही रश्मि ने सिद्धार्थ पर लगाया छूने का आरोप, तिलमिलाए अभिनेता ने की शिकायत

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Ram Nene and Madhuri Diixt
Bollywood

शादी की 20वीं सालगिरह पर रोमांटिक हुईं माधुरी दीक्षित, पति को KISS करते हुए सेल्फी वायरल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Virat Kohli and Anushka Shrama Karva Chauth
Bollywood

अनुष्का के साथ विराट कोहली ने भी रखा करवाचौथ का व्रत, लाल साड़ी में लग रहीं दुल्हन जैसी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Jyothika
Bollywood

साथ काम करते-करते अपने हीरो को दिल दे बैठी थीं ज्योतिका, धूम धाम से रचाई थी 'सिंघम' से शादी

18 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

om puri
Bollywood

ओम पुरी के इन पांच बयानों पर हुआ था जमकर हंगामा, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को लेकर कही थी ये बड़ी बात

18 अक्टूबर 2019

om puri
Bollywood

टी-स्टॉल में बर्तन धोकर बीता था ओमपुरी का बचपन, बिना कपड़ों के मिला था शव

18 अक्टूबर 2019

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
Oppo Reno2

OPPO के Big Diwali Big Offers से होगी आपकी दिवाली खूबसूरत और रौशन
विज्ञापन
priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने जोनस ब्रदर के कॉन्सर्ट में मनाया पहला करवाचौथ, लाल साड़ी और चूड़ा पहन की पूजा

18 अक्टूबर 2019

MAahira, Rashami, Siddharth and Abu
Television

BB13: 'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले जानिए इस हफ्ते कौन होगा घर से बाहर, छह कंटेस्टेंट्स हुए नॉमिनेट

18 अक्टूबर 2019

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

कराएं दिवाली की रात लक्ष्मी कुबेर यज्ञ, होगी अपार धन, समृद्धि व् सर्वांगीण कल्याण की प्राप्ति : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

फर्जी हैं अमिताभ के अस्पताल में भर्ती होने की खबरें, जानें क्या है असली सच्चाई

18 अक्टूबर 2019

om puri
Bollywood

नौकरानी के प्यार में पड़ने से लेकर ढाबे पर बर्तन मांजने तक, ऐसा था ओम पुरी का जीवन

18 अक्टूबर 2019

KBC
Television

KBC: 15 साल में 8 लोगों ने किया था दुष्कर्म, इस कंटेस्टेंट की कहानी सुन अमिताभ बोले- 'हे भगवान'

18 अक्टूबर 2019

सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन
Bollywood

खत्म हुआ सारा अली खान और कार्तिक आर्यन का रिश्ता, इस वजह से हुआ ब्रेकअप!

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Saif ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान ने बेटी सारा को दे डाली ऐसी नसीहत, बोले- एक्टिंग पर फोकस करो

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Freida Pinto
Bollywood

इस भारतीय अभिनेत्री की पहली ही फिल्म ने जीते थे 8 ऑस्कर, दुनियाभर में हुई थी तारीफ

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

ओम पुरी के जन्मदिन से लेकर अभिनेत्रियों के करवाचौथ तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Laal Kaptaan
Reviews

Laal Kaptaan Review: क्या हैं लाल कप्तान की 5 कमजोर कड़ियां

18 अक्टूबर 2019

Bidita Bag
Bollywood

गोवा फिल्म फेस्टिवल में बिंदास बिदिता की बहार, बाउमा और निरबान के बारे में साझा किए खास एहसास

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Shriya Saran
Bollywood

PHOTO: शिल्पा शेट्टी से लेकर रवीना तक, सभी ने खोला व्रत, इस अभिनेत्री ने तो विदेश में मनाया करवा चौथ

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Nushrat Bharucha
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर को तौलिये में देखना चाहती है ये एक्ट्रेस, देखने लायक है आलिया भट्ट का रिएक्शन

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
Television

BB13: रश्मि देसाई का खुलासा, बोलीं- 'शो से निकालना चाहते थे सिद्धार्थ, लव सीन से पहले होता था झगड़ा'

17 अक्टूबर 2019

nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
nusrat jahan
nusrat jahan - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

अयोध्या केस की कवरेज पर NBSA ने जारी की एडवाइजरी, टीवी चैनलों को दिया सख्त निर्देश

अयोध्या केस की कवरेज पर एनबीएसए ने टीवी चैनलों को एडवायजरी जारी की है। एडवायजरी में एनबीएसए ने क्या कुछ कहा है देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

18 अक्टूबर 2019

करवाचौथ 1:46

करवाचौथ: अनिल कपूर के घर सितारों का करवाचौथ, शिल्पा शेट्टी सहित कई अभिनेत्रियां आईं नजर

18 अक्टूबर 2019

एमएनपी 1:35

4-10 नवंबर तक बंद रहेगी मोबाइल नंबर पोर्टेबिलिटी सर्विस, इसके बाद आसान हो जाएगी पोर्टेबिलिटी सर्विस

18 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:55

जिया खान के जिक्र पर यूं भर आया सूरज पंचोली का गला

17 अक्टूबर 2019

अजय दिवाकर 1:26

रामपुर उपचुनाव : भाजपा उम्मीदवार की जनसभा में वोटरों को लुभाने के लिए पार्षद ने दिखाया ‘जादू’

17 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited