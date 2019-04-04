नीतू सिंह ने शेयर की बेटे रणबीर और पति ऋषि कपूर की ताजा तस्वीर, दिया ये कैप्शन

{"_id":"5ca60474bdec2213f4135da3","slug":"neetu-kapoor-shared-a-photo-with-rishi-kapoor-and-ranbir-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5ca60474bdec2213f4135da3","slug":"neetu-kapoor-shared-a-photo-with-rishi-kapoor-and-ranbir-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Rishi Kapoor
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5ca60474bdec2213f4135da3","slug":"neetu-kapoor-shared-a-photo-with-rishi-kapoor-and-ranbir-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
rishi kapoor
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5ca60474bdec2213f4135da3","slug":"neetu-kapoor-shared-a-photo-with-rishi-kapoor-and-ranbir-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
aamir khan and rishi kapoor
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5ca60474bdec2213f4135da3","slug":"neetu-kapoor-shared-a-photo-with-rishi-kapoor-and-ranbir-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0942 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor
- फोटो : instagram