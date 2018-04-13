{"_id":"5ad05dd64f1c1b683d8b4ddc","slug":"national-film-award-2018-here-is-the-complete-list-of-winners","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"National Film Award 2018: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
National Film Award 2018: जानिए बॉलीवुड की किन किन सेलिब्रिटी को मिला नेशनल अवार्ड
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, Updated Fri, 13 Apr 2018 01:48 PM IST
1 of 6
भारतीय सिनेमा के सबसे खास अवॉर्ड्स माने जाने वाले नेशनल अवॉर्ड का इंतजार हर सितारे को रहता है। शुक्रवार दोपहर 65वें राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कारों का राष्ट्रीय फिल्म पुरस्कार कमेटी के चेयरमैन शेखर कपूर ने ऐलान कर दिया है। आईए जानते हैं इस साल बॉलीवुड के किन किन सेलिब्रिटी को नेशनल अवार्ड मिला।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.