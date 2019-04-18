शहर चुनें

सिर्फ मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मुमकिन थीं ये 12 बातें, दूसरे तो सपने में भी नहीं सोच सकते

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Apr 2019 05:51 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani
1 of 7
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani - फोटो : amar ujala
देश के मशहूर उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी 19 अप्रैल को अपना जन्मदिन मनाते हैं। बीते महीने मुकेश अंबानी बेटे आकाश अंबानी की शादी को लेकर चर्चा में थे। आकाश की शादी 9 मार्च को श्लोका मेहता संग हुई थी। आकाश अंबानी की शादी में बॉलीवुड, स्पोर्ट्स, पॉलिटिकल और विदेश से कई सेलेब्रिटीज अंबानी के बहू-बेटे को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे । मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में ऐसी चीजें देखने को मिलीं जो नॉर्मल शादियों में कभी देखने को नहीं मिलेंगी ।
 
आकाश अंबानी जन्मदिन विशेष श्लोका मेहता मुकेश अंबानी नीता अंबानी
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani
Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani - फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : instagram
akash ambani wedding
akash ambani wedding - फोटो : file photo
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding
Akash Ambani shloka mehta wedding - फोटो : instagram
आकाश अंबानी
आकाश अंबानी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani - फोटो : file photo
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani - फोटो : file photo
