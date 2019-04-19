शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   mukesh ambani birthday know his love story with nita and look wedding photos

नीता को ब्याहने के लिए ऐसे बन-ठन के निकले थे मुकेश अंबानी, पहली बार देखें 34 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 09:50 AM IST
mukesh ambani
1 of 7
mukesh ambani
कहते हैं कि हर सफल आदमी के पीछे एक औरत का हाथ होता है । ये कहावत मुकेश अंबानी और नीता अंबानी पर बिल्कुल फिट होती है । ये कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि अगर आज मुंकेश अंबानी देश के सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन बने हैं तो उसका श्रेय नीता अंबानी को जाता है । आज मुकेश अंबानी अपना 62वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
mukesh ambani mukesh ambani birthday nita ambani akash ambani isha ambani anant ambani नीता अंबानी मुकेश अंबानी वेडिंग मुकेश अंबानी आकाश अंबानी ईशा अंबानी अनंत अंबानी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

salman khan
Bollywood

पहली बार ऐसे लुक में दिखे सलमान, 'भारत' के सेट से सामने आई असली सच्चाई

19 अप्रैल 2019

Disha Patani
Bollywood

हूबहू दिशा पाटनी की तरह दिखती हैं उनकी बड़ी बहन खुशबू, सेना में हैं अधिकारी

19 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
Sri Reddy
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच मामले पर एक्ट्रेस का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- मैंने कपड़े उतारे तो तुरंत सुनवाई हो गई

19 अप्रैल 2019

Ajay Devgan, Arbaaz Khan
Bollywood

आरोपों पर अजय देवगन की सफाई और मलाइका से तलाक पर अरबाज ने तोड़ी चुप्पी सहित ये मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

19 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora
Bollywood

मलाइका से तलाक के बाद पहली बार अरबाज खान का दर्द आया बाहर, बोले- सब ठीक चल रहा था लेकिन...

19 अप्रैल 2019

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

तो इस वजह से मलाइका अरोड़ा को अस्पताल लेकर गए थे अर्जुन कपूर, शादी से पहले ये कराने से होता है फायदा

19 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

isha ambani
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान के महल की कीमत ईशा अंबानी के बंगले से कई गुना ज्यादा, सबसे सस्ते घर में रहते हैं प्रियंका-निक

18 अप्रैल 2019

pankaj tripathi
Bollywood

पंकज त्रिपाठी बने आलीशान बंगले के मालिक, पत्नी मृदुला संग गृह प्रवेश की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं

18 अप्रैल 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
UP Board 2019

UP Board Class 10th & 12th 2019 की परीक्षाओं का सबसे तेज परिणाम देखने के लिए रजिस्टर करें।
विज्ञापन
Lalita Pawar
Bollywood

एक थप्पड़ ने खराब कर दिया था इस एक्ट्रेस का पूरा चेहरा, तीन दिन तक घर में सड़ती रही थी लाश

18 अप्रैल 2019

bollywood sister and brothers
Bollywood

रियलिटी में भाई-बहन हैं ये 10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, यकीनन आप मानने को तैयार न होंगे

18 अप्रैल 2019

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ज्योतिष समाधान

हनुमान जयंती पर नौकरी प्राप्ति, आर्थिक उन्नत्ति, राजनीतिक सफलता एवं शत्रुनाशक हनुमंत अनुष्ठान
ajay devgn, alok nath
Bollywood

आलोकनाथ की साथ काम करने को लेकर अजय देवगन ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोले- ऐसा करना नामुमकिन था

19 अप्रैल 2019

lalita pawar
Bollywood

40 के दशक की सबसे ग्लैमरस एक्ट्रेस थीं ललिता पवार, इन 10 तस्वीरों में तो पहचान पाना भी मुश्किल

18 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

'भोली पंजाबन' ने बीजेपी कैंडिडेट साध्वी प्रज्ञा पर कसा तंज, लोगों से की ये अपील

18 अप्रैल 2019

Swara Bhaskar criticised Azam Khan
Bollywood

सपा नेता आजम खान पर भड़कीं स्वरा भास्कर, एक्ट्रेस जया प्रदा के लिए की थी भद्दी टिप्पणी

19 अप्रैल 2019

anusha reddy bhargavi
Bollywood

कार हादसे में मारी गईं दोनों एक्ट्रेस की हुई पहचान, करियर शुरू होने से पहली ही जिंदगी खत्म

18 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में ऐसी आई थीं ये 10 एक्ट्रेस, एक-एक के चेहरे की बदल गई रंगत

18 अप्रैल 2019

Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani
Bollywood

सिर्फ मुकेश अंबानी के बेटे की शादी में मुमकिन थीं ये 12 बातें, दूसरे तो सपने में भी नहीं सोच सकते

19 अप्रैल 2019

Rekha, Salman, Amitabh
Bollywood

मुंबई के पॉश इलाकों में रहते हैं ये 6 सुपरस्टार, रेखा और सलमान खान तो हैं पड़ोसी

18 अप्रैल 2019

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood

भेष बदलकर दिल्ली की सड़कों पर खुलेआम ऑटो में घूम रहीं दीपिका, फैंस भी नहीं पहचान पाए

18 अप्रैल 2019

Aamir, Prabhas and Salman
Bollywood

पर्दे के पीछे ये हरकतें करते दिखे 11 सेलिब्रिटी, 'बाहुबली' को तो यकीनन नहीं देखा होगा ऐसे

18 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

शूटिंग सेट पर जल गया अक्षय कुमार की इस हीरोइन का चेहरा, सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो वायरल

18 अप्रैल 2019

Danish, Soundarya and paul
Bollywood

हीरा ठाकुर की पत्नी ही नहीं 4 सेलिब्रिटी की भी हुई एक्सीडेंट में मौत, एक तो था यूट्यूब का 'बादशाह'

18 अप्रैल 2019

mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
nita ambani
nita ambani
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
nita ambani
nita ambani
mukesh ambani
mukesh ambani
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.