नीता को ब्याहने के लिए ऐसे बन-ठन के निकले थे मुकेश अंबानी, पहली बार देखें 34 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 19 Apr 2019 09:50 AM IST
कहते हैं कि हर सफल आदमी के पीछे एक औरत का हाथ होता है । ये कहावत मुकेश अंबानी और नीता अंबानी पर बिल्कुल फिट होती है । ये कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि अगर आज मुंकेश अंबानी देश के सबसे अमीर बिजनेसमैन बने हैं तो उसका श्रेय नीता अंबानी को जाता है । आज मुकेश अंबानी अपना 62वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं ।
