Mothers Day Spl: इन 5 हीरोइनों ने ममता की दी मिसाल, शरमाए बिना खुलेआम कराई ब्रेस्ट फीडिंग

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 12 May 2018 03:21 PM IST
मां की ममता का कोई पैमाना नहीं होता। मां के डांटने और फटकारने में भी उसका दुलार छिपा होता है। यहां तक कि 'मां' शब्द को दुनिया में सबसे ऊंचा दर्जा दिया गया है। अपने बच्चे के चेहरे पर एक मुस्कान लाने के लिए मां किसी भी हद को पार करने की ताकत रखती है। इस बात का गवाह कई सारी फिल्में भी बनीं। मदर्स डे 13 मई को है। तो चलिए इस खास मौके पर हम आपको कुछ ऐसी एक्ट्रेसेज की तस्वीरें दिखातें हैं जिन्होंने मां बनने का सुख पाया। साथ ही अपनी ममता को दुनिया के सामने कुछ इस तरह से दिखाया कि लोग इन्हें सलाम किए बिना नहीं रुकते। 
