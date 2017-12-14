Download App
आपका शहर Close

सचिन-युवी नहीं, ये हैं विराट-अनुष्का के वो खास दोस्त, जो दिखे शादी के हर फंक्शन में

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अंशुल

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 03:15 PM IST
Mot Sachin-Yuvraj, But these guys attends Virushkas wedding

एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा के साथ टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली की शादी हर किसी की जुबां पर छाई  हुई है। इंटरनेट पर #विरुष्का अब तक ट्रेंड करता नजर आ सकता है। अगर हम इस खूबसूरत कपल की शादी को साल 2017 का सबसे हसीन लम्हा कहे तो कोई अतिश्योक्ति नहीं होगी।

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli anushka sharma virat kohli anushka sharma marriage

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

Video: एमएस धोनी और हार्दिक पांड्या ने लगाई रेस, विजेता का अंदाजा लगाना हुआ मुश्किल

100 metre rash between dhoni and hardik pandya
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

विराट-अनुष्का की शादी में एक मेहमान का खर्च था 1 करोड़, पूरी शादी का खर्च सुन दिमाग हिल जाएगा

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding cost revealed
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्‍का की शादी में मेहमानों पर 'विराट' खर्च, दिया कीमती गिफ्ट, वेडिंग प्लानर ने खोले कई और राज

virat kohli and anushka sharma wedding planner devika naren revealed everything
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कंडोम कंपनी ने विराट-अनुष्का के लिए भेजा खास मैसेज, जानकर शर्मा जाएंगे नए नवेले दूल्हा-दुल्हन

condom company send a message for newly wed virat kohli and anushka sharma
  • बुधवार, 13 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

जब विराट और अनुष्का की सगाई के लिए पहुंच गए थे अमिताभ और अंबानी, लेकिन...

for virat kohli anushka sharma engagement ambani and amitabh came uttarakhand
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अनुष्का शर्मा ने कुछ खास लोगों के बधाई मैसेज पर सबसे पहले किया रिप्लाई, कौन हैं वो?

ANUSHKA SHARMA GIVE REPLY TO SPECIAL PEOPLE CONGRATULATION MESSAGES
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

OMG! करीना कपूर का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैशन डिजास्टर,देखें तस्वीरें

Kareena Kapoor makes fashion blunder at a book launch of her sister in law Soha Ali Khan
  • गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!