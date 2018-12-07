बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दुबई में गिरफ्तार मीका सिंह के सुनिए 10 गाने, इनमें 'मौजा ही मौजा' भी और 'गंदी बात' भी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 07 Dec 2018 01:38 PM IST
बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में अपने शानदार गानों से लाखों दिलों को जीतने वाले मशहूर सिंगर मीका सिंह को दुबई में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उनके ऊपर 17 साल की मॉडल ने अश्लील मैसेज भेजने का आरोप लगाया है । फिलहाल वह दुबई पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं। मीका सिंह के ज्यादातर गाने सुपरहिट और सदाबहार रहे हैं। उन्होंने पंजाबी गानों के साथ ढेरों हिंदी गाने भी गाए हैं। एक झलक उनके उन्ही सुपरहिट गानों पर...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5c0a285bbdec221c9029c26d","slug":"mika-singh-these-10-songs-is-evergreen","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093f\u090f 10 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947, \u0907\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u093e' \u092d\u0940 \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924' \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.