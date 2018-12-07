शहर चुनें

दुबई में गिरफ्तार मीका सिंह के सुनिए 10 गाने, इनमें 'मौजा ही मौजा' भी और 'गंदी बात' भी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 07 Dec 2018 01:38 PM IST
mika singh
1 of 11
बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में अपने शानदार गानों से लाखों दिलों को जीतने वाले मशहूर सिंगर मीका सिंह को दुबई में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उनके ऊपर 17 साल की मॉडल ने अश्लील मैसेज भेजने का आरोप लगाया है । फिलहाल वह दुबई पुलिस की हिरासत में हैं। मीका सिंह के ज्यादातर गाने सुपरहिट और सदाबहार रहे हैं। उन्होंने पंजाबी गानों के साथ ढेरों हिंदी गाने भी गाए हैं। एक झलक उनके उन्ही सुपरहिट गानों पर...
mika singh mika singh song mika singh dubai dubai mika singh songs मीका सिंह दुबई मीका सिंह गाने
mika singh
