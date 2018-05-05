शहर चुनें

मेघना गुलजार का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- अगर आलिया ना होती 'राजी' तो नहीं बन पाती फिल्म

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 05 May 2018 09:43 AM IST
मेघना गुलजार के निर्देशन में बनी आगामी फिल्म 'राजी' को लेकर इन दिनों काफी चर्चा बनी हुई है। फिल्म में आलिया भट्ट जासूस की भूमिका में नजर आने वाली हैं। फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज किया जा चुका है। मेघना की यह फिल्म हरिंदर सिक्का के उपन्यास ‘कॉलिंग सहमत’ पर आधारित है।
