शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Meenakshi Seshadri Birthday and Parineeti Chopra Injures entertainment news

मीनाक्षी शेषाद्रि के जन्मदिन से परिणीति चोपड़ा के घायल होने तक, मनोरंजन जगत की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 07:51 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
अस्सी और नब्बे के दशक में फिल्मी परदे पर राज करने वाली मीनाक्षी शेषाद्रि सभी के दिलों की धड़कन थीं। 1983 में फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखने के बाद मीनाक्षी ने कई हिट फिल्में कीं और कई अवॉर्ड जीते। लोग ना सिर्फ मीनाक्षी की खूबसूरती के दिवाने थे बल्कि जिस तरह से एक्टिंग के दौरान वो हाव-भाव देती थीं वो सभी के दिलों को मोह लेता था। उन दिनों मीनाक्षी का नाम कुमार सानू से जोड़ा जाता था। आज मीनाक्षी शेषाद्रि का जन्मदिन है।

सनी देओल की ये हीरोइन हिट फिल्में देकर हो गई गायब, कुमार सानू का तो हो जाता तलाक
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
शुरू हो चुका है सफलता क्लास का फ्री फाउंडेशन कोर्स, शेष हैं कुछ ही सीटें, पहुंचे अपने नज़दीकी सेंटर पर और करें एनरोल
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
meenakshi seshadri parineeti chopra entertainment news pankaj tripathi kriti sanon ileana d'cruz hamza ali abbasi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

साइना नेहवाल बायोपिक की ट्रेनिंग में परिणीति चोपड़ा हुईं घायल, तस्वीर शेयर कर जताया दुख

16 नवंबर 2019

ileana dcruz
Bollywood

ब्रेकअप के बाद खुद को ऐसी संभाल रही हैं इलियाना, एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के सवाल पर बोलीं..

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
Meenakshi Seshadri
Bollywood

सनी देओल की ये हीरोइन हिट फिल्में देकर हो गई गायब, कुमार सानू का तो हो जाता तलाक

16 नवंबर 2019

Hamza Abbasi
Bollywood

इस्लाम के लिए अब इस एक्टर ने छोड़ी एक्टिंग, भारत के खिलाफ उगल चुका है जहर

16 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
KBC 11
Television

केबीसी 11: सोनाक्षी के बाद ये कंटेस्टेंट रामायण से जुड़े सवाल पर फंसी, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

16 नवंबर 2019

Aism, Siddharth and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Television

Bigg Boss13: इस हफ्ते नॉमिनेट हैं ये 11 कंटेस्टेंट्स, जानें कौन हो सकता है घर से बाहर?

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Meenakshi Seshadri
Bollywood

मिस इंडिया बनने के बाद इस एक्ट्रेस ने बॉलीवुड में रखा था कदम, अब फिल्मों से दूर कर रहीं ये काम

16 नवंबर 2019

Meenakshi Seshadri
Bollywood

गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहीं जैकी श्रॉफ की ये हीरोइन, बदल गईं इतनी तस्वीरों में पहचानना भी मुश्किल

16 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
विज्ञापन
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood

बिना परमिशन शूटिंग कर रहे थे पकंज त्रिपाठी और कृति सेनन, पुलिस पहुंचते ही मचा हड़कंप

16 नवंबर 2019

Tehseen Poonawalla and Rashami Desai
Television

BB13: बाहर जाने के छह दिन बाद तहसीन पूनावाला ने खोले कई और राज, बोले- 'रश्मि घर में...'

15 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
फिल्म का डिसक्लेमर
Hollywood

'ये फिल्म काल्पनिक घटनाओं पर आधारित है..', जानें क्यों हर फिल्म के पहले आता है डिसक्लेमर

15 नवंबर 2019

Bharti Singh
Television

इस वीडियो के लिए भारती ने लिए 200 रीटेक, फिर कहा- बाप को मत सिखा

15 नवंबर 2019

Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar
Bollywood

फेक है ऋतिक के 'सत्ता पे सत्ता' छोड़ने की खबर, अब भी जारी है 'सुपर 30' की कामयाबी का जश्न

15 नवंबर 2019

Padmini Bhagyashree Meenakshi
Bollywood

90 के दशक में इन अभिनेत्रियों ने एक्टिंग से जीता दर्शकों का दिल, अब बॉलीवुड से हैं गायब

15 नवंबर 2019

कैटी पैरी के साथ सेलेब्स
Bollywood

कैटी पैरी के स्वागत में सेलेब्स ने बिछाईं पलकें, देखें करण जौहर की पार्टी का जलवा

15 नवंबर 2019

दिशा पाटनी और बहन कृष्णा के साथ टाइगर
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर दिखाए एब्स, टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन ने किया ये कमेंट

15 नवंबर 2019

Bhumi Pednekar,taapsee pannu
Bollywood

तापसी पन्नू के साथ हुई लड़ाई पर भूमि पेडनेकर ने फिर दी सफाई, कहा- 'लोग हम दोनों की...'

15 नवंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla
Bollywood

BB13: बिग बॉस ने खेला बड़ा खेल, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के दो 'कट्टर दुश्मनों' को दी बड़ी सजा

15 नवंबर 2019

हिंदुस्तानी भाऊ, शेफाली जरीवाला, शहनाज गिल, अरहान खान
Television

Bigg Boss 13: भाऊ की इस हरकत पर शेफाली-शहनाज शर्मसार, अरहान पर गंभीर आरोप, पांच खबरें

15 नवंबर 2019

Taimur with friend
Bollywood

दोस्त का हाथ थामे घूमने निकल पड़े तैमूर, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

15 नवंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Devoleena
Television

BB13: घरवालों के सामने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला-देवोलीना ने किया प्यार का इजहार, इस वीडियो से खुला राज

15 नवंबर 2019

Lata Mangeshkar , Sridevi and Rekha
Bollywood

कैसी है लता मंगेशकर की तबीयत? रेखा-श्रीदेवी को मिला कौन सा अवॉर्ड, बॉलीवुड की पांच खबरें

15 नवंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi - फोटो : Social Media
ileana dcruz
ileana dcruz - फोटो : social media
Hamza Abbasi
Hamza Abbasi - फोटो : Social Media
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra - फोटो : Instagram
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कानपुर में नजर आईं सोशल मीडिया की मशहूर सिंगर रानू मंडल

सोशल मीडिया पर बेहद मशहूर रानू मंडल कानपुर में एक खास कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने पंहुची। दिखिए रानू मंडल से खास बातचीत।

16 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:12

हॉलीवुड सिंगर कैटी पैरी की शान में करण जौहर ने आयोजित की पार्टी, फिल्मी सितारों का लगा जमावड़ा

15 नवंबर 2019

वास्तु 1:42

वास्तु के ये टिप्स नए साल में लाएंगे खुशियां, बस करें ये काम

15 नवंबर 2019

के कस्तूरीरंगन 1:36

उदार शिक्षा उच्च शिक्षा में एक संस्थापक घटक: डॉ के कस्तूरीरंगन

15 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:39

बॉलीवुड की ये एक्ट्रेसेस हैं उम्रदराज दुल्हनें, किसी ने 50 तो किसी ने 60 साल में की शादी

15 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited