{"_id":"5a607bd34f1c1b8a268b504f","slug":"manushi-chhillar-may-debut-with-karan-johar-film-student-of-the-year-2","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0911\u092b\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मिस वर्ल्ड को ऑफर हुई ऐसे निर्माता की फिल्म, जिसके बनने से पहले ही हिट की गारंटी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 05:07 PM IST
डब्बू रतनानी के कैलेंडर में बोल्ड लुक में नजर आईं मानुषी जल्द ही बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने वाली है। यह बात तो आपने पहले भी सुनी होगी लेकिन वो किस फिल्म से बॉलीवुड में कदम रखेंगी इस पर नया खुलासा हुआ है।
