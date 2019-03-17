{"_id":"5c8dbd73bdec22142c5ca968","slug":"manoj-bajpayee-get-padma-shri-to-sonu-nigam-statement-on-pulwama-attack-these-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Manoj Bajpayee
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c8dbd73bdec22142c5ca968","slug":"manoj-bajpayee-get-padma-shri-to-sonu-nigam-statement-on-pulwama-attack-these-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Akshay Kumar
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5c8dbd73bdec22142c5ca968","slug":"manoj-bajpayee-get-padma-shri-to-sonu-nigam-statement-on-pulwama-attack-these-top-5-bollywood-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u091c \u092c\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0947\u092f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
parineeti chopra
- फोटो : file photo