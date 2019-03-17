शहर चुनें

मनोज बाजपेयी को पद्मश्री और पुलवामा हमले पर सोनू निगम के बयान सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 08:52 AM IST
Manoj Bajpayee
1 of 5
Manoj Bajpayee - फोटो : file photo
मनोज बाजपेयी को मिला पद्म श्री सम्मान

नेशनल अवॉर्ड विनर अभिनेता मनोज बाजपेयी को पद्म श्री से सम्मानित किया गया है। शनिवार को राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से उन्हें से पुरस्कार दिया। मनोज बाजपेयी के अलावा खेल जगत के भी कई नामी लोगों को इस सम्मान से नवाजा गया। इस मौके पर एक्टर ने अपनी इस खुशी साझा करते हुए कहा, "मेरे करीबी, दोस्त और फैंस इस पुरस्कार से बहुत खुश हैं। ये अच्छी बात है कि अब तक सोशल मीडिया पर मेरी किसी भी तरह की आलोचना नहीं हुई और न ही किसी ने मेरा नाम पद्मश्री पुरस्कार विजेताओं के रूप में घोषित होने पर विवाद खड़ा किया। मैं वास्तव में खुश हूं और यह अच्छी बात है कि मुझे सम्मान मिलने पर किसी को आपत्ति नहीं है।" आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले मनोज बाजपेयी को दो बार राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिल चुका है।
मनोज बाजपेयी पद्म श्री राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद सोनू निगम अक्षय कुमार परिणीति चोपड़ा करीना कपूर खान तैमूर अली खान
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee - फोटो : file photo
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar - फोटो : amar ujala
parineeti chopra
parineeti chopra - फोटो : file photo
taimur ali khan
taimur ali khan
सोनू निगम
सोनू निगम - फोटो : SELF
