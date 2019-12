आश्रिता शेट्टी संग क्रिकेटर मनीष पांडे ने लिए सात फेरे, सबसे पहले यहां देखें शादी की तस्वीरें

So here's the day begins ❤ It's Happening 🙂 His Wedding❣@manishpandeyinsta ❣ Our beautiful gorgeous bride @ashritashetty_ 🤗😍 She is looking very pretty ❤ Videos From her Wedding Rituals ❤ Thanks @sushmitabhandarri Di for the videos 🤗 #ManishPandey #AshritaShetty #Manrita #Manishwedding #ManishwedsAshrita #Mumbai #Congratulations

A post shared by Manish Pandey 🇮🇳🙏🏻 (@manishpandey9insta__) on Dec 1, 2019 at 10:01pm PST