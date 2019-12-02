इस अभिनेत्री संग क्रिकेटर मनीष पांडे ने लिए सात फेरे, बिना मेकअप भी लगती हैं बला की खूबसूरत

{"_id":"5de4b4568ebc3e54c851fa90","slug":"manish-pandey-getting-married-with-actress-ashrita-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ashrita Shetty
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5de4b4568ebc3e54c851fa90","slug":"manish-pandey-getting-married-with-actress-ashrita-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ashrita Shetty
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5de4b4568ebc3e54c851fa90","slug":"manish-pandey-getting-married-with-actress-ashrita-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ashrita Shetty
- फोटो : Twitter
{"_id":"5de4b4568ebc3e54c851fa90","slug":"manish-pandey-getting-married-with-actress-ashrita-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u0947, \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0915\u0905\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Manish Pandey-Ashrita Shetty
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया