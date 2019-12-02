शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
इस अभिनेत्री संग क्रिकेटर मनीष पांडे ने लिए सात फेरे, बिना मेकअप भी लगती हैं बला की खूबसूरत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 01:01 PM IST
Manish Pandey Getting Married With actress Ashrita Shetty
- फोटो : social media
रविवार को सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी का फाइनल खेलने के बाद क्रिकेटर मनीष पांडे सोमवार को शादी के बंधन में बंध गए हैं। मनीष पांडे ने सोमवार को मुंबई में आश्रिता शेट्टी के साथ सात फेरे लिए और हमेशा के लिए एक दूसरे के हो गए। वैसे क्या आप जानते हैं कि कौन हैं अश्रिता शेट्टी और क्या करती हैं? अगर नहीं जानते तो आइए हम आपको बताते हैं।
 
manish pandey ashrita shetty आश्रिता शेट्टी मनीष पांडे
- फोटो : social media
Ashrita Shetty
Ashrita Shetty - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Ashrita Shetty
Ashrita Shetty - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Ashrita Shetty
Ashrita Shetty - फोटो : Twitter
Manish Pandey-Ashrita Shetty
Manish Pandey-Ashrita Shetty - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
