किसान आंदोलन पर सितारों के ट्वीट के बाद एक्शन में महाराष्ट्र सरकार, जांच के दिए आदेश

Deepali Srivastava
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: दीपाली श्रीवास्तव
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 04:37 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार, सुनील शेट्टी, लता मंगेशकर और सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे
अक्षय कुमार, सुनील शेट्टी, लता मंगेशकर और सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे - फोटो : Instagram
भारत में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में पिछले दिनों अमेरिकन पॉप सिंगर रिहाना ने ट्वीट किया था, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया से लेकर हर तरफ उनके ट्वीट को लेकर बवाल मच गया था। यहां तक कि विदेशी सेलेब्स के ट्वीट के बाद विदेश मंत्रालय ने भारत के आंतरिक मामले में विदेशी हस्तियों के दखल को लेकर बयान भी जारी कर दिया था। विदेशी सेलेब्स के ट्वीट को लेकर बॉलीवुड सितारों से लेकर खेल जगत के खिलाड़ियों ने भी ट्वीट किया था। अब महाराष्ट्र सरकार भारतीय सेलेब्स की इन प्रतिक्रियाओं की जांच करने जा रही है।

 
entertainment bollywood national farmers protest in india farmers protest akshay kumar sachin tendulkar lata mangeshkar maharashtra government bollywood news
 
लता मंगेशकर, जगजीत सिंह
दीपिका पादुकोण
मिया खलीफा और प्रियंका चोपड़ा
मोहन कपूर
सलमान खान
नव्या नवेली नंदा
अनिल देशमुख
अनिल देशमुख - फोटो : ट्विटर
सचिन तेंदुलकर, लता मंगेशकर और विराट कोहली
सचिन तेंदुलकर, लता मंगेशकर और विराट कोहली - फोटो : Instagram
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता सचिन सावंत
कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता सचिन सावंत - फोटो : Twitter
rihanna
rihanna - फोटो : rihanna
