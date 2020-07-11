शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Kumar Gaurav Birthday and mahesh bhatt gets troll entertainment news

कुमार गौरव का जन्मदिन और सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुए महेश भट्ट, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 11 Jul 2020 07:18 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
1 of 5
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता कुमार गौरव अपना जन्मदिन 11 जुलाई को मनाते हैं। कुमार गौरव हिंदी सिनेमा के दिग्गज कलाकार रहे राजेन्द्र कुमार के बेटे हैं। कुमार गौरव ने अपने करियर बहुत कम फिल्में कीं लेकिन उन्होंने अपनी फिल्मों से दर्शकों के दिलों को खास जगह बनाई थी। बावजूद इसके वह बॉलीवुड में लंबे समय तक नहीं टिक सके। 

संजय दत्त के बहनोई हैं कुमार गौरव, अपनी पहली ही फिल्म से खूब कमाया था नाम

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Safalta.com के 45 दिन के रैंक बूस्टर कोर्स से करें JEE (Mains) और NEET की पक्की तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
tun tun kumar gaurav mahesh bhatt manoj bajpayee jagdeep javed jaffrey
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

टुन टुन
Bollywood

बचपन में ही कर दी गई थी टुन टुन के माता-पिता की हत्या, ऐसे बनीं बॉलीवुड की पहली कॉमेडियन

11 जुलाई 2020

राहुल रॉय, कुमार गौरव और भाग्यश्री
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से सुपरस्टार बन गए थे ये पांच कलाकार, फूटी किस्मत से हो गए गुमनाम

11 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
श्वेता तिवारी, पलक तिवारी और अभिनव कोहली
Television

पति के आरोपों के बाद श्वेता तिवारी ने साझा की ये पोस्ट, बेटी पलक तिवारी ने भी किया समर्थन

11 जुलाई 2020

महेश भट्ट
Bollywood

अच्छे समाज की परिभाषा बताकर ट्रोल हुए महेश भट्ट, यूजर बोला- आपकी वजह से बॉलीवुड असुरक्षित है

11 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
SAWAN Special

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
दूल्हे राजा
Reviews

बाइस्कोप: हीरो की आखिरी हिट, डायरेक्टर की आखिरी हिट और हीरोइन रीयल लाइफ में हो गई हिट विकेट

10 जुलाई 2020

माइकल जैक्सन
Hollywood

एक हफ्ते में 97 करोड़ रुपये कमाते थे माइकल जैक्सन, अपनी हत्या का सता रहा था डर

10 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विकास दुबे, मनोज बाजपेयी
Bollywood

विकास दुबे पर बनने वाली फिल्म से जुड़ा मनोज बाजपेयी का नाम तो अभिनेता ने ऐसा दिया रिएक्शन

10 जुलाई 2020

रितेश देशमुख, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा
Bollywood

राजनेताओं के बच्चे हैं बॉलीवुड के ये छह सितारे, कोई हुआ मशहूर तो किसी ने पिता के साथ शुरू की राजनीति

10 जुलाई 2020

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
Sage University

हार्वर्ड बिजनेस स्कूल के साथ सेज यूनिवर्सिटी (सेज समूह) का टाई-अप
विज्ञापन
दिगंगना सूर्यवंशी, अर्जुन रामपाल
Bollywood

अर्जुन रामपाल को अपनी नई फिल्म के लिए मिली हीरोइन, गोविंदा के साथ इन फिल्मों में आईं नजर

10 जुलाई 2020

इरफान खान, सुतापा, बाबिल
Bollywood

इरफान खान के बगैर अधूरी रह गई पत्नी सुतापा की ये ख्वाहिश, थ्रोबैक तस्वीर के साथ लिखा भावुक पोस्ट

10 जुलाई 2020

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
SAWAN Special

कुंडली से जानिए अपना भूत एवं भविष्यकाल,आज ही बनाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली
करिश्मा कपूर
Bollywood

जब करिश्मा कपूर की जीप पर चढ़ा था चीता, करीब आता देख अभिनेत्री का हुआ था ऐसा हाल

10 जुलाई 2020

शाहिद कपूर, मीरा राजपूत
Bollywood

मीरा राजपूत के मैसेज चैट का स्क्रीनशॉट वायरल, इस नाम से सेव कर रखा है पति शाहिद कपूर का नंबर

10 जुलाई 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार अभिनेत्री ने साझा की स्कूल के दिनों की तस्वीरें, बस और ट्रेन से करती दिखीं सफर

10 जुलाई 2020

सलमान खान, शेरा
Bollywood

फार्म हाउस पर कुछ ऐसे समय बिता रहे हैं सलमान खान, शेरा ने साझा किया अपने मालिक का खास वीडियो

10 जुलाई 2020

आमिर खान, दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण से लेकर आमिर खान तक, जब असल जिंदगी में सबके सामने रो पड़े ये सितारे

10 जुलाई 2020

जावेद जाफरी,जगदीप
Bollywood

पिता जगदीप की मौत के बाद जावेद जाफरी ने फैंस से की ये खास अपील, कहा- 'हमारे पिता ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में...'

10 जुलाई 2020

बाहुबली
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' बनने के लिए प्रभास ने ठुकराए थे कई ऑफर्स, इतने करोड़ रुपये में साइन की थी ये ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म

10 जुलाई 2020

सलमान खान
Bollywood

इस तरह मिला सलमान खान को 'सल्लू' नाम, बॉलीवुड के इस मशहूर अभिनेता ने की थी शुरुआत

10 जुलाई 2020

सिंगर्स
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप भी ग्लैमरस दिखती हैं बॉलीवुड की ये फीमेल सिंगर्स, एक-एक तस्वीर दे रही सुंदरता की गवाही

10 जुलाई 2020

टाइगर श्रॉफ
Bollywood

मां ने सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की जमीन पर सोते टाइगर श्रॉफ की तस्वीर, कैप्शन में लिखी ये बात

10 जुलाई 2020

भूमि पेडनेकर
Bollywood

कोरोना ने बदल दीं बिजी सितारों की आदतें, भूमि बोलीं, 'मुझे अब खुद के साथ रहना अच्छा लगता है'

10 जुलाई 2020

राधे श्याम
Bollywood

प्रभास की फिल्म 'राधे श्याम' के पोस्टर रिलीज पर भारी पड़ा विकास दुबे का एनकाउंटर, अगले साल होगी रिलीज

10 जुलाई 2020

बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
टुन टुन
टुन टुन - फोटो : Social Media
विकास दुबे, मनोज बाजपेयी
विकास दुबे, मनोज बाजपेयी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जावेद जाफरी,जगदीप
जावेद जाफरी,जगदीप - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
महेश भट्ट
महेश भट्ट - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited