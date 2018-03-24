शहर चुनें

बॉबी देओल के बाद 'हाउसफुल-4' में हुई इस एक्ट्रेस की एंट्री, फिल्म की कहानी भी जान लें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 24 Mar 2018 11:27 AM IST
Bobby Deol
1 of 5
बॉबी देओल, रितेश देशमुख और अक्षय कुमार के बाद फिल्म 'हाउसफुल-4' में कृति सैनन और जॉनी लीवर की भी एंट्री हो गई है। फिल्म में कृति सैनन अक्षय कुमार के साथ रोमांस करती नजर आएंगी। वहीं, रितेश और बॉबी देओल की हीरोइनों का ऐलान भी जल्द होने वाला है।
kriti sanon housefull 4 bobby deol

