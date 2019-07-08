शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   know love story of Sanjeev Kumar and Sulakshana Pandit on his birthday

संजीव कुमार के प्यार ठुकराने के बाद ये एक्ट्रेस चली गई थीं डिप्रेशन में, ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 10:17 PM IST
sanjeev kumar
1 of 5
sanjeev kumar - फोटो : file photo
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर एक्टर संजीव कुमार का जन्मदिन 9 जुलाई 1938 को हुआ था। उन्होंने हम हिंदुस्तानी फिल्म से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था। फिल्मी सफर के दौरान संजीव कुमार का नाम बॉलीवुड की कई एक्ट्रेस से जुड़ा था। उनमें से एक थीं सुलक्षणा पंडित। सुलक्षणा पंडित ने 1975 में फिल्म 'उलझन' से डेब्यू किया था। फिल्म में उनके अपोजिट एक्टर संजीव कपूर थे। गंभीर स्वभाव के संजीव को देखते ही सुलक्षणा को उन पर प्यार आ गया। उस वक्त संजीव कुमार का दिल तो हेमा मालिनी पर आया हुआ था इसके बावजूद सुलक्षणा संजीव कुमार को चाहने लगीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sanjeev kumar birthday special sulakshana pandit hema malini संजीव कुमार जन्मदिन विशेष सुलक्षणा पंडित हेमा मालिनी
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani
Bollywood

इस तारीख को होने वाली थी संगीता- सलमान की शादी, लेकिन इस वजह से नहीं बनी बात

8 जुलाई 2019

गुरु दत्त और अबरार अल्वी
Bollywood

मरने से पहले अबरार के साथ मिलकर गुरु दत्त ने पी थी शराब, पत्नी से बेटी को लेकर हुआ झगड़ा और फिर कर ली आत्महत्या

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Ajay Devgan, Kajol
Bollywood

जर्मनी से लौटे अजय देवगन ने यूं सेट किए फैमिली गोल्स,तो इन सेलेब्स ने भी दिखाया मॉनसून ट्रेंड्स

8 जुलाई 2019

Kangana Ranaut,rajkummar rao
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने भी बताया जायरा के फिल्मी जगत छोड़ने का कारण बेतुका, कहा कोई भी धर्म ऐसा नहीं सिखाता

8 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
Bollywood

लंदन की सड़क पर पति को किस करती दिखीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, वीडियो शेयर लिखी ऐसी पोस्ट

8 जुलाई 2019

jasprit bumrah
Bollywood

क्या इस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में बुमराह हुए 'बोल्ड', अफेयर की खबरों पर अब दिया जवाब

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

vijayta pandit
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 80 के दशक में दी थी ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में, शादी के बाद एक्टिंग छोड़ बन गई थीं सिंगर

8 जुलाई 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा
Bollywood

वाणी कपूर से लेकर मंदाना और मलाइका का ये है लेटेस्ट स्वैग, हाथ में स्क्रिप्ट थामे दिखे कार्तिक आर्यन

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
amala paul
Bollywood

इस वजह से बोल्ड सीन करने के लिए मजबूर हुई ये एक्ट्रेस, छोड़ने वाली थी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री

8 जुलाई 2019

Samantha Akkineni
Bollywood

लंबे समय से छुपाकर रखा था इस एक्ट्रेस ने अपना सीक्रेट टैटू, पति के नाम के साथ किया खुलासा

8 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
साइड रोल एक्टर
Bollywood

साइड रोल कर फेमस हुए ये 5 सितारे, महमूद की डिमांड तो हीरो से भी ज्यादा हुआ करती थी

8 जुलाई 2019

Actress
Bollywood

इन 5 'विदेशी' हीरोइनों ने बॉलीवुड में आजमाई किस्मत, एक तो पाकिस्तान से आकर हुईं हिट

8 जुलाई 2019

aamir khan on zaira waseem
Bollywood

जायरा वसीम के बॉलीवुड छोड़ने पर जब आमिर खान से पूछा सवाल, ऐसा था रिएक्शन

8 जुलाई 2019

Sunil Grover
Bollywood

'भारत' की सफलता के बाद सुनील ग्रोवर की बदली जिंदगी, कहा- 'अब महिलाएं भी तारीफ करती हैं'

8 जुलाई 2019

नताशा स्तानकोविक
Bollywood

'डीजे वाले बाबू..' गर्ल ने किया #BottleCapChallenge , बालों से जीत लिया फैंस का दिल

8 जुलाई 2019

नरगिस
Bollywood

जमकर वायरल हो रहा है राज कपूर का नरगिस को थप्पड़ मारते हुए वीडियो, यूजर्स कह रहे- 'अब प्यार से डर लगता है'

8 जुलाई 2019

Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood

काफी देर तक नहीं छोड़ा कार्तिक आर्यन ने अपनी नई दोस्त का हाथ, सोशल मीडिया पर बताया BFF

8 जुलाई 2019

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के फोन में ये थी मीरा की पहली तस्वीर, रोमांटिक पोस्ट लिखकर दिया सरप्राइज

8 जुलाई 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

लंदन में पार्क में बैठी दिखीं दीपिका पादुकोण, तस्वीर शेयर कर रणवीर सिंह ने कही ये बात

8 जुलाई 2019

govinda
Bollywood

अक्षय और टाइगर को भी टक्कर दे रहे गोविंदा, ऐसे पूरा किया #BottleCapChallenge

8 जुलाई 2019

shah rukh khan, gauri khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख की पत्नी होते हुए भी ऐसी जिंदगी जीती हैं गौरी खान, किंग खान के साथ रिश्ते पर किए कई खुलासे

7 जुलाई 2019

divyanka tripathi
Bollywood

दिव्यांका और विवेक को अस्पताल में मनानी पड़ी तीसरी वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी, परिवार ने दिया सरप्राइज

8 जुलाई 2019

sanjeev kumar
sanjeev kumar - फोटो : file photo
sanjeev kumar
sanjeev kumar - फोटो : file photo
sulakshana pandit sanjeev kumar
sulakshana pandit sanjeev kumar
sulakshana pandit sanjeev kumar
sulakshana pandit sanjeev kumar - फोटो : file photo
sanjeev kumar
sanjeev kumar - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे हादसा: राजधानी लखनऊ के 6 घरों के बुझ गए चिराग

यमुना एक्सप्रेस वे पर एक बार फिर दर्दनाक हादसा हो गया। आगरा में झरना नाले में एसी जनरथ बस गिर गई। हादसे में 29 यात्रियों की मौत हो गई। हादसे में लखनऊ के 6 घरों के चिराग भी बुझ गए।

8 जुलाई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:40

महिलाओं पर विवादित पोस्ट लिख बुरा फंसे फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी, अब मांगी माफी

8 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 4:18

संकट में कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन सरकार, लोकसभा में भी उठा मुद्दा

8 जुलाई 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:38

पीएम मोदी के लिए गुजरात की लोक गायिका गीता रबारी ने गाया गीत, पीएम ने ट्वीट के जरिए की तारीफ

8 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT 3:19

मॉनसून में नुकसानदायक हो सकता है इन चीजों का खाना

8 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited