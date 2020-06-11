शहर चुनें
गरीबों की मदद करेंगी कटरीना और सोशल मीडिया पर फैली नफरत पर नाराज अनुपम खेर, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jun 2020 06:30 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
भारत में कोरोना वायरस तेजी से फैल रहा है। लगातार बढ़ते मामले चिंता की बात है। लेकिन इस बीच सरकार ने आर्थिक गतिविधियों के लिए बाजार खोलने का निर्णय कर लिया है। डर की वजह से लोग अभी भी अपने घरों से बाहर नहीं निकल रहे। इस वैश्विक महामारी में सबसे ज्यादा त्रस्त दिहाड़ी मजदूर हैं। इन्हीं की मजबूरी को देखते हुए एक बार फिर बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कटरीना कैफ इनकी मदद को आगे आई हैं।

दिहाड़ी मजदूरों की मदद को आगे आईं कटरीना कैफ, किया ये बड़ा एलान

 
katrina kaif daily wagers anupam kher mahira khan sasural simar ka ashiesh roy
 
