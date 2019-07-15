जब इस दर्द से गुजर रही कटरीना कैफ की रातों की उड़ गई थी नींद, सर्जरी की आ गई थी नौबत

{"_id":"5d2c71e08ebc3e6d035424ae","slug":"katrina-kaif-birthday-special-when-she-was-suffering-from-wisdom-tooth-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
katrina kaif
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d2c71e08ebc3e6d035424ae","slug":"katrina-kaif-birthday-special-when-she-was-suffering-from-wisdom-tooth-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
katrina kaif
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d2c71e08ebc3e6d035424ae","slug":"katrina-kaif-birthday-special-when-she-was-suffering-from-wisdom-tooth-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कटरीना कैफ
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"5d2c71e08ebc3e6d035424ae","slug":"katrina-kaif-birthday-special-when-she-was-suffering-from-wisdom-tooth-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
katrina kaif
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d2c71e08ebc3e6d035424ae","slug":"katrina-kaif-birthday-special-when-she-was-suffering-from-wisdom-tooth-problem","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0948\u092b \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926, \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u092c\u0924","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
salman khan,katrina kaif, bharat
- फोटो : अमर उजाला