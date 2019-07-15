शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Katrina Kaif Birthday Special when she was suffering from Wisdom Tooth problem

जब इस दर्द से गुजर रही कटरीना कैफ की रातों की उड़ गई थी नींद, सर्जरी की आ गई थी नौबत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 06:05 PM IST
katrina kaif
1 of 5
katrina kaif - फोटो : instagram
एक्ट्रेस कटरीना कैफ का जन्मदिन 16 जुलाई को होता है। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड की कई फिल्मों में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों को दिलों में खास जगह बनाई है। फिल्मों की शूटिंग से जुड़े कटरीना कैफ के कई किस्से हैं जो हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं। ऐसे ही एक किस्सा उनकी फिल्म 'जग्गा जासूस' से जुड़ा हुआ है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
katrina kaif birthday special salman khan wisdom tooth कटरीना कैफ जन्मदिन विशेष सलमान खान विसडम टूथ
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

शीला रमानी
Bollywood

स्टारडम ऐसा कि सड़क पर चलना हो जाता था मुश्किल और जब फिल्में छोड़ी तो मिली गुमनामी की मौत

15 जुलाई 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

'बैडमैन' के साथ कटरीना ने दो घंटे तक की थी लिपलॉक सीन की प्रैक्टिस, बाद में हुई जबरदस्त कंट्रोवर्सी

15 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
अक्षय कुमार और आमिर खान
Bollywood

करोड़ों के विज्ञापन भी ठुकरा चुके हैं ये 4 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, नैतिकता के साथ नहीं करते समझौता

15 जुलाई 2019

Nia Sharma
Bollywood

ताजा तस्वीर शेयर करते ही निया शर्मा ने पूछा-कैसी लग रही हूं, लोग बोले-पेट बाहर दिखाई दे रहा है

15 जुलाई 2019

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

फ्लॉप फिल्म से डेब्यू के बाद कैसे बनीं कटरीना सुपरस्टार, जानें करियर और अफेयर्स के बारे में

15 जुलाई 2019

sakshi mishra, payal rohtagi
Bollywood

भाजपा विधायक की बेटी साक्षी पर भड़कीं पायल रोहतगी, बोलीं- 'शादी के नाम पर कर रही राजनीति'

15 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

परेश रावल, धोनी
Bollywood

परेश रावल ने उठाए ICC के नियम पर सवाल, बोले- धोनी के ग्लव्स बदलवाने के बजाय सुपर ओवर का रूल बदलो

15 जुलाई 2019

the kapil sharma show
Bollywood

साली को देखते ही शक्ति कपूर ने सुनाई ऐसी शायरी, कपिल के सामने बोलीं- 'ऐसे ही बहन को फंसाया'

15 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
विज्ञापन
अनन्या पांडे और सुहाना खान
Bollywood

अनन्या पांडे का एक और डांस वीडियो वायरल, चेहरा छिपाते हुए नजर आईं सुहाना खान

15 जुलाई 2019

Malini Awasthi
Bollywood

साक्षी मिश्रा मामले को लेकर मालिनी अवस्थी ने दी लड़कियों को सलाह, कहा- जीवन साथी चुनो लेकिन...

15 जुलाई 2019

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
Astrology

अपनी मनोकामनाओं की पूर्ति हेतु गुरुपूर्णिमा पर चढ़ाएं शिरडी साईं बाबा को महाप्रसाद- 16 जुलाई 2019
pooja batra nawwab shah
Bollywood

पूजा बत्रा की शादी की पहली तस्वीर, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई लवस्टोरी और क्यों गुपचुप करनी पड़ी शादी

15 जुलाई 2019

nusrat jahan
Bollywood

संसद में साड़ी, मंगलसूत्र और सिंदूर में क्यों गईं थीं नुसरत जहां, एक महीने बाद खुद किया खुलासा

15 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉटल कैप चैलेंज पूरा करते ही ट्रोल हुए सलमान खान, यूजर बोला- ये कैसा मुसलमान है?

15 जुलाई 2019

hema malini, dharmendra
Bollywood

संसद के प्रांगण में झाड़ू लगाते हेमा मालिनी की तस्वीर वायरल होते ही धर्मेंद्र ने किया ऐसा कमेंट

15 जुलाई 2019

अहमद शाह
Bollywood

'पीछे तो देखो' बोलने वाला पाकिस्तानी बच्चा निकला काफी आगे, धड़ाधड़ विज्ञापन कर छाप रहा नोट

15 जुलाई 2019

Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर के इस ट्वीट पर ट्रोल हुई मुंबई पुलिस, यूजर्स बोले-...मुझे एंबुलेंस की तुरंत जरूरत है

15 जुलाई 2019

zaheer, sagarika, virat, anushka
Bollywood

पॉपुलरिटी में किसी से कम नहीं 4 क्रिकेटर्स की सेलिब्रिटी पत्नियां, इन दिनों कर रहीं ये काम

15 जुलाई 2019

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान-अक्षय से पहले ये 7 सेलेब्स भी #BottleCapChallenge को कर चुके हैं कंप्लीट

15 जुलाई 2019

maldives
Bollywood

तस्वीरें: इस 'जन्नत' में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के जेठ संग हनीमून मना रहीं गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स की एक्ट्रेस

15 जुलाई 2019

world cup
Bollywood

विवेक ओबरॉय से तापसी पन्नू तक, विश्व कप में इंग्लैंड की जीत पर सेलेब्स ने ऐसे-ऐसे किए ट्वीट

15 जुलाई 2019

aarav kumar with akshay
Bollywood

क्रिकेट से इसलिए नफरत करता है अक्षय कुमार का बेटा आरव, सामने आई वजह

15 जुलाई 2019

war teaser
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ और ऋतिक रोशन के बीच होने वाली है जबरदस्त 'वॉर', टीजर में देखिए ये खतरनाक स्टंट

15 जुलाई 2019

katrina kaif
katrina kaif - फोटो : instagram
katrina kaif
katrina kaif - फोटो : social media
कटरीना कैफ
कटरीना कैफ - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
katrina kaif
katrina kaif - फोटो : instagram
salman khan,katrina kaif, bharat
salman khan,katrina kaif, bharat - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कैलाश पर्वत पर क्यों नहीं चढ़ पाता कोई?

दुनिया की सबसे ऊंची चोटी माउंट एवरेस्ट को अभी तक 7000 से ज्यादा लोग फतेह कर चुके हैं, जिसकी ऊंचाई 8848 मीटर है, लेकिन कैलाश पर्वत पर आज तक कोई नहीं चढ़ पाया। यह अब तक रहस्य ही बना हुआ है।

15 जुलाई 2019

नवाज 3:49

मिलिए रैपर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी से, साथ मिला है मिल्क ब्यूटी तमन्ना भाटिया का

15 जुलाई 2019

ओवैसी 3:01

संसद में ओवैसी पर गृह मंत्री अमित शाह का गुस्सा, सुनने की आदत डालने की दी नसीहत

15 जुलाई 2019

बाढ़ 3:02

बिहार-बंगाल समेत नेपाल में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, लाखों लोग प्रभावित

15 जुलाई 2019

इमारत ढही 1:49

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सोलन में अचानक ढह गई इमारत, अब तक 13 लोगों की मौत, अभी भी कई मलबे में फंसे

15 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited