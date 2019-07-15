शहर चुनें

स्टारडम ऐसा कि सड़क पर चलना हो जाता था मुश्किल और जब फिल्में छोड़ी तो मिली गुमनामी की मौत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 05:47 PM IST
शीला रमानी
शीला रमानी - फोटो : Twitter
देव आनंद के साथ  'फंटूश' और 'टैक्सी  ड्राइवर' जैसी सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम कर चुकीं 50 के दशक की अभिनेत्री शीला रमानी की आज पुण्यतिथि है। 83 साल की उम्र में 4 साल पहले गुजरीं शीला रमानी कोमा में थीं और अल्झाइमर की बीमारी से जूझ रही थीं जब उनकी मौत हुई। शीला रमानी ने जब मध्य प्रदेश में अपने घर में दम तोड़ा तो किसी को पता भी नहीं लगा। शीला उन अभिनेत्रियों में से थीं जिनकी लोकप्रियता के आगे जमाना झुक जाता था। 
शीला रमानी
