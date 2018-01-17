बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करणी सेना की बड़ी धमकी, अगर 'पद्मावत' रिलीज हुई तो सामूहिक आत्मदाह कर लेंगे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 12:59 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म 'पद्मावती' का नाम भले ही बदलकर 'पद्मावत' हो गया है, लेकिन फिल्म को लेकर विरोध थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा है। जैसे जैसे रिलीज डेट नजदीक आ रही है राजपूत करणी सेना का गुस्सा और भी ज्यादा बढ़ता जा रहा है। मंगलवार को एक बार फिर अपनी ताकत दिखाते हुए करणी सेना ने राजस्थान के धौलपुर में फिल्म को पूरे देश में प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए विरोध-प्रदर्शन किया।
