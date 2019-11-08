शहर चुनें

इस एक्टर ने मॉडल पत्नी के साथ की मार-पीट, फट गया कान का पर्दा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 09:55 AM IST
karan
karan - फोटो : social media
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से अक्सर घरेलू हिंसा के मामले सुनने में आते हैं । हाल ही में एक एक्टर पर अपनी मॉडल पत्नी के साथ मार-पीट करने का आरोप लगा है। इस एक्टर का नाम है करन शास्त्री । करन की पत्नी स्वाती मेहरा ने उन पर घरेलू हिंसा का आरोप लगाते हुए मामला दर्ज करवाया है । 
karan shastri
