{"_id":"5a5745b84f1c1b25198b4598","slug":"karan-johar-trolled-for-sharing-akshay-kumar-pic-without-parineeti-chopra-on-twitter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u2018\u0915\u0947\u0938\u0930\u0940\u2019 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0939 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u092b\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
फिल्म ‘केसरी’ को लेकर करण जौहर ने की यह बड़ी गलती, बाद में मांगी मांफी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 04:56 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की आने वाली फिल्म 'केसरी' में अक्षय के अपोजिट परिणीति चोपड़ा नजर आएंगी। जैसे ही फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर करण जौहर ने ट्वीट कर इस बात की जानकारी दी है। सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें ट्रोल किया जाने लगा।
