Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Karan Johar Staff Two Members Test Positive and Sonu Sood Has Helped 12 Thousand Migrants entertainment news

करण जौहर के घर कोरोना की दस्तक और प्रवासियों के लिए जारी है सोनू सूद की मदद, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 May 2020 07:38 AM IST
करण जौहर और सोनू सूद
1 of 5
करण जौहर और सोनू सूद - फोटो : Social Media
कोरोना वायरस ने सोमवार को 48 साल के हुए निर्माता और निर्देशक करण जौहर के घर भी दस्तक दे दी। उनके घर में काम करने वाले दो लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इसकी सूचना मिलने के बाद बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका (बीएमसी) ने उनके घर और आसपास के इलाके को डिसइनफेक्ट करने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

करण जौहर के घर कोरोना की दस्तक, दो कर्मचारियों के पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद गए क्वारंटीन में

 
