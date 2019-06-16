शहर चुनें

Fathers's Day 2019: सनी देओल के लिए बेटे ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, बोले- 'आपने मुझे फाइटर बनाया'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 16 Jun 2019 01:30 PM IST
sunny deol
1 of 5
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
आज फादर्स के मौके पर करण देओल ने भी अपने पिता सनी देओल के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर एक पुरानी फोटो शेयर की है। फोटो में सनी, करण को गले लगाए नजर आ रहे हैं । फोटो के साथ करण ने एक इमोशनल कविता भी लिखी। इस कविता में करण ये बता रहे हैं कि सनी देओल कैसे पिता हैं।
sunny deol karan deol saher bamba pal pal dil ke paas सनी देओंल करण देओल पल पल दिल के पास fathers day father's day 2019
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
karan deol
karan deol
karan deol
karan deol
