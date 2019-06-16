Fathers's Day 2019: सनी देओल के लिए बेटे ने लिखा इमोशनल पोस्ट, बोले- 'आपने मुझे फाइटर बनाया'

{"_id":"5d05f7008ebc3e64912840d6","slug":"karan-deol-share-a-post-for-his-father-sunny-deol-on-fathers-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Fathers's Day 2019: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sunny deol
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d05f7008ebc3e64912840d6","slug":"karan-deol-share-a-post-for-his-father-sunny-deol-on-fathers-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Fathers's Day 2019: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sunny deol
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d05f7008ebc3e64912840d6","slug":"karan-deol-share-a-post-for-his-father-sunny-deol-on-fathers-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Fathers's Day 2019: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0907\u092e\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sunny deol
- फोटो : social media