Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive In Her Third Test and Kareena Kapoor Motivates Fans Lock Down entertainment news

तीसरी रिपोर्ट में भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गईं कनिका और करीना कपूर ने बढ़ाया लोगों का हौसला, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 05:46 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड गायिका कनिका कपूर कुछ दिन पहले कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाई गई थीं। उनका इलाज लखनऊ के संजय गांधी पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (एसजीपीजीआईएमएस) में चल रहा है। शुक्रवार को कनिका की तीसरी रिपोर्ट आई जिसके मुताबिक वो एक बार फिर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाई गई हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमित कनिका कपूर की आई तीसरी रिपोर्ट, हुआ ये खुलासा
kanika kapoor kareena kapoor sameera reddy coronavirus lockdown arun govil ramanand sagar ramayana akshay kumar pm narendra modi
 
