दीपिका का नाम लिए बिना कंगना का बड़ा हमला, बोलीं- फीस टैलेंट के आधार पर मिले न कि...

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 07:10 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत अपने बोल्ड अंदाज के लिए जानी जाती हैं। वह अपने बेबाक बयानों और कॉन्ट्रोवर्सीज के चलते आए दिन चर्चा में रहती हैं। कंगना आज अपने टैलेंट की बदौलत न सिर्फ बॉलीवुड की सबसे सफल अभिनेत्रियों में से एक हैं बल्कि अपनी एक फिल्म के लिए सबसे ज्यादा फीस लेने वाली अभिनेत्रियों में भी कंगना शामिल हैं। 
