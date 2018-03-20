शहर चुनें

देश के प्रधानमंत्री से मिलीं बॉलीवुड की 'क्वीन', साड़ी पहन के पहुंची तो लोग बोले 'वाह-वाह'

20 Mar 2018
कंगना रनौत
1 of 5
कंगना रनौत इन दिनों अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'मणिकर्णिका' को लेकर चर्चा में हैं। हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान कंगना ने पीएम मोदी की तारीफ करते हुए उन्हें अपना रोल मॉडल बताया था। अब कंगना खुद पीएम से मिलने जा पहुंची।
kangana ranaut pm narendra modi

