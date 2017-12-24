बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अक्षय कुमार को फिर मिला केपटाउन में उनका पुराना दोस्त, बेटी नितारा के संग क्लिक करवाई ऐसी फोटो
{"_id":"5a3f72d64f1c1b95188bba63","slug":"akshay-kumar-posts-an-adorable-picture-of-nitara-and-valentino-2-0-from-cape-town","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947\u092a\u091f\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:56 PM IST
अपने बिजी शेड्यूल के बावजूद अक्षय कुमार अपनी फैमिली को समय देना नहीं भूलते। हर खास मौके को अपनी फैमिली के साथ सेलिब्रेट करने वाला बॉलीवुड का ये 'पैडमैन' इस बार भी परिवार के साथ न्यू इयर मना रहे हैं। साउथ अफ्रीका के केपटाउन में अपनी फैमिली के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पैंट करने गए अक्षय को वहां उनका एक पुराना दोस्त मिल गया।
