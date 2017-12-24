Download App
अक्षय कुमार को फिर मिला केपटाउन में उनका पुराना दोस्त, बेटी नितारा के संग क्लिक करवाई ऐसी फोटो

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 02:56 PM IST
Akshay Kumar posts an adorable picture of Nitara and Valentino 2.0 from Cape Town

अपने बिजी शेड्यूल के बावजूद अक्षय कुमार अपनी फैमिली को समय देना नहीं भूलते। हर खास मौके को अपनी फैमिली के साथ सेलिब्रेट करने वाला बॉलीवुड का ये 'पैडमैन' इस बार भी परिवार के साथ न्यू इयर मना रहे हैं। साउथ अफ्रीका के केपटाउन में अपनी फैमिली के साथ क्वालिटी टाइम स्पैंट करने गए अक्षय को वहां उनका एक पुराना दोस्त मिल गया।

