Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › Kamal R Khan Obscene comment on Judgementall Hai Kya screenwriter Kanika Dhillon

इस एक्टर ने 'जजमेंटल है क्या' की एक्ट्रेस पर किए अश्लील कमेंट तो मिला जवाब-शर्म आनी चाहिए

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 07:11 PM IST
Kanika Dhillion
1 of 5
Kanika Dhillion - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड एक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर कमाल आर खान यानी केआरके सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। फिल्मों के अलावा केआरके सामाजिक और राजनीतिक मुद्दों पर भी प्रतिक्रिया देते रहे हैं। इस बार वह अपने एक ट्वीट की वजह से फिल्म 'जजमेंटल है क्या' की स्क्रिप्ट राइटर कनिका ढिल्लन के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। 
judgementall hai kya kanika dhillion kkk kamal rashid khan kangna runaut जजमेंटल है क्या कनिका ढिल्लन केआरके कमाल आर खान कंगना रनौत
