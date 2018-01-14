Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   kajol is all set to get her wax statue at madame tussauds in london

कटरीना-माधुरी के बाद अब मैडम तुसाद में नजर आएंगी ये एक्ट्रेस, शाहरुख के साथ है खास रिश्ता

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 14 Jan 2018 02:36 PM IST
kajol is all set to get her wax statue at madame tussauds in london
1 of 5
कुछ समय पहले बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री काजोल को ‘स्वच्छ आदत स्वच्छ भारत’ पहल की वजह से एडवोकेसी एंबेसडर चुना गया। इस बात की जानकारी खुद काजोल ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर दी। अब उनके के फैंस के लिए एक और अच्छी खबर आई है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
kajol madame tussauds bollywood

Recommended

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan PARTIES With Abhishek ex girlfriend Karisma Kapoor
Bollywood

जब ऐश्वर्या के सामने आ खड़ी हुईं पति की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड करिश्मा कपूर, अभिषेक ने ऐसे संभाली बात

14 जनवरी 2018

aamir khan ex wife reena dutt and kiran rao together pani foundation event
Bollywood

सौतन नहीं सहेलियों की तरह मिलीं आमिर की दोनों पत्नियां, जानिए क्यों की मुलाकात

13 जनवरी 2018

saif ali khan film kaalakandi first day box office collection
Bollywood

'टाइगर जिंदा है' की कमाई में 'कालाकांडी' ने लगाई सेंध, जानें पहले दिन का कलेक्‍शन

14 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat ban trend on social media dont kill padmavati
Bollywood

फिल्म बैन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा, बोले- 'पद्मावती को मत मारो'

14 जनवरी 2018

wwe superstar John Cena share a photo of shah rukh khan and this is not the first time
Bollywood

किंग खान के बारे में ये क्या बोल गए WWE सुपरस्टार जॉन सीना, जानकर आपको भी नहीं होगा यकीन

13 जनवरी 2018

anurag kashyap film mukkabaaz day 1 collection
Bollywood

थम नहीं रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है' की रफ्तार, वीकेंड पर बढ़ सकती है 'मुक्काबाज' की कमाई

14 जनवरी 2018

More in Bollywood

katrina kaif Sister Isabelle Kaif THROWS A TANTRUM At A Recent Event
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में एंट्री से पहले ही कटरीना की बहन ने दिखाया असली रंग, सलमान के गुस्से से कोई नहीं बचा सकता

14 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Ex contestant Priyank Sharma dances with Neha Dhupia in Shah Rukh Khan party
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से आउट होते ही शाहरुख का खास मेहमान बना ये कंटेस्टेंट, नेहा के साथ लगाए ठुमके

14 जनवरी 2018

Rishi Kapoor makes a female fan cry Ranbir kapoor personally apologised
Bollywood

रेस्‍त्रां में महिला के साथ ऋषि कपूर ने की ऐसी हरकत, बेटे रणबीर ने शर्मिंदा होकर मांगी माफी

12 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut come together for 25 years of Zee
Bollywood

पहली बार किसी बॉलीवुड की पार्टी में पहुंचीं कंगना रनौत, वजह आप भी जान लें

14 जनवरी 2018

thugs of hindostan song practice prabhudeva aamir khan katrina kaif
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तान' में साथ थिरकेंगे आमिर और कटरीना, प्रभुदेवा ने लगाई क्लास

14 जनवरी 2018

Birthday special of Ashmit patel, His MMS story with Riya sen
Bollywood

B'Day Special: रिया सेना के साथ लीक हुआ था अश्मित का अश्लील MMS, Bigg Boss में भी की थी एंट्री

13 जनवरी 2018

Ram Gopal Varma next film poster out this movie shoot with porn star Mia Malkova
Bollywood

पोर्न स्टार के साथ God, Sex and Truth ला रहे राम गोपाल वर्मा, पोस्टर ने ही मचा दिया हंगामा

11 जनवरी 2018

Farah Khan shares Ram Lakhan Moment With Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff
Bollywood

28 साल बाद फिर मिले राम-लखन, 7 साल छोटी इस मां ने दिया आशीर्वाद

14 जनवरी 2018

salman khan share Iulia Vântur song harjai first look fans make fun
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने शेयर किया गर्लफ्रेंड के गाने का फर्स्ट लुक, फैंस ने जमकर उड़ाया मजाक

14 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is depressed stop eating and sleeping
Bollywood

करीबी दोस्त ने भंसाली के बारे में किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'पद्मावत विवाद' के चलते हो गया ये हाल

13 जनवरी 2018

akshay kumar is going to gift sonam kapoor on her wedding
Bollywood

इस सुपरस्टार ने सोनम की शादी को किया कंफर्म, आप भी जान लें क्या हुआ नया खुलासा

13 जनवरी 2018

rakhi sawant wrote a disgusting caption on a photo users troll her
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने फोटो पर लिख दी ऐसी बात, दुनियाभर में उड़ रहा मजाक

13 जनवरी 2018

hate story actress paoli dam went for honeymoon and saved by helicopter
Bollywood

हनीमून पर गई एक्ट्रेस की हुई ऐसी हालत, हेलीकॉप्टर से बचानी पड़ी जान

12 जनवरी 2018

Salman Khan Wishes good Luck To Zareen Khan For 1921
Bollywood

लगातार फ्लॉप दे रही ‌हीरोइन को सलमान ने संभाला, कहा- 'तुम सुंदर लग रही हो लेकिन...'

13 जनवरी 2018

confirmed himachal pradesh cm says padmaavat will release in their state
Bollywood

संजय लीला भंसाली के लिए खुशखबरी, हिमाचल में सीएम ने 'पद्मावत' को दी हरी झंडी

14 जनवरी 2018

salman khan stopped race 3 shooting after a group of armed men entered the premises
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने रोकी 'रेस 3' की शूटिंग, इनके कहने पर घर से निकलना किया बंद

11 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.