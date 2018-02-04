बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पैडमैन' के आने से पहले ही पीरियड्स पर 5 एक्ट्रेसेज के बेबाक बोल, कुछ चर्चा में कुछ ट्रोल
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 02:07 PM IST
अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'पैडमैन' बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में क्रांति लेकर आई है। इस फिल्म के प्रमोशन के दौरान कई सुपरस्टार्स ने सैनिटरी नैपकिन को लेकर बड़े बयान दिए। इस लिस्ट में राधिका आप्टे, ट्विंकल खन्ना, सोनम कपूर ,दिया मिर्जा और ऋचा चड्ढा शामिल हैं। जिसके बाद कई लोगों ने उनके बयानों की सरहाना की तो कई ने उन्हें ट्रोल कर दिया। आइए जानते हैं ऐसे ही कुछ बयान के बारे में।
