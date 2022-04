Congratulations to Jr. NTR @tarak9999 for completing 25 years in Telugu Film Industry as his classic “#Ramayanam” directed by Guna Sekhar marks 25th Anniversary, Released on 11/04/1997. This film bagged National awards.



Jr NTR Gunasekhar #MSReddy #25YearsForBalaRamayanam pic.twitter.com/h66o3BmgFA