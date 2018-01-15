बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पीएम मोदी के लिए रखी जाएगी फिल्म 'परमाणु' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 03:55 PM IST
अपनी डिंपल स्माइल और परफेक्ट बॉडी की वजह से लाखों लड़कियों की दिल की धड़कन बने जॉन अब्राहम जल्द ही अपनी फिल्म 'परमाणु' से लोगों के दिल पर दस्तक देने वाले हैं। फिल्म को लेकर जॉन अब्राहम के साथ उनकी प्रोड्यूसर प्रेरणा अरोड़ा भी काफी उत्साहित है। जल्द ही पीएम मोदी के लिए इस फिल्म की एक स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग भी रखी जानी है।
