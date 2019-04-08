शहर चुनें

इस बीमारी से जूझ रही हैं जया बच्चन, करण जौहर के शो में श्वेता-अभिषेक ने किया था खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 09 Apr 2019 06:28 AM IST
Jaya Bachchan
1 of 5
Jaya Bachchan - फोटो : twitter
बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा और अमिताभ बच्चन की पत्नी जया बच्चन 9 अप्रैल को अपना जन्मदिन मनाती हैं। खबरों की मानें तो जया बच्चन को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 40 साल से ऊपर हो चुके हैं। इस दौरान उनकी जिंदगी में कई बदलाव देखे गए। इसी साल की शुरुआत में जया बच्चन की बेटी श्वेता बच्चन नंदा और बेटे अभिषेक बच्चन ने अपनी मां से जुड़ी एक ऐसी बात बताई जिसे जानकर आप हैरान रह जाएंगे।
jaya bachchan birthday special amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan shweta bachchan जया बच्चन जन्मदिन विशेष अमिताभ बच्चन अभिषेक बच्चन श्वेता बच्चन
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan - फोटो : twitter
jaya bachchan
jaya bachchan - फोटो : file photo
Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha
Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha - फोटो : file photo
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan - फोटो : social media
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan - फोटो : file photo
