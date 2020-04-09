शहर चुनें

जया बच्चन का जन्मदिन और फिल्म निर्माता करीम मोरानी को हुआ कोरोना, पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 09 Apr 2020 07:27 AM IST
फोटो : Social Media
हिंदी सिनेमा की बेहतरीन अदाकारा जया बच्चन ने अपने करियर में एक से एक बेहतरीन किरदार निभाए। साल 1963 में सत्यजीत रे की फिल्म महानगर से अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने वाली जया बच्चन नौ फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड जीत चुकी हैं। आज उनका जन्मदिन है।

