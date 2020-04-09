जया बच्चन का जन्मदिन और फिल्म निर्माता करीम मोरानी को हुआ कोरोना, पांच बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5e8e80f38ebc3e774f34f4a9","slug":"jaya-bachchan-birthday-and-producer-karim-morani-tested-covid-19-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e8e80f38ebc3e774f34f4a9","slug":"jaya-bachchan-birthday-and-producer-karim-morani-tested-covid-19-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sonakshi Sinha
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e8e80f38ebc3e774f34f4a9","slug":"jaya-bachchan-birthday-and-producer-karim-morani-tested-covid-19-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sanjay Dutt along with family
- फोटो : Viral Bhayani, Instagram
{"_id":"5e8e80f38ebc3e774f34f4a9","slug":"jaya-bachchan-birthday-and-producer-karim-morani-tested-covid-19-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
करीम मोरानी
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया