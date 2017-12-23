Download App
आपका शहर Close

शाहिद कपूर की फैमिली के साथ कहां चलीं जाह्नवी कपूर, सामने आईं तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-Presented by: अरविंद

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 05:23 PM IST
jahanvi kapoor was seen with ishaan khattar family in a photo

एक्टर शाहिद कपूर के छोटे भाई ईशान खट्टर के साथ फिल्म 'धड़क' से डेब्यू कर रहीं जाह्नवी कपूर, ईशान की फैमिली के साथ दिखाई दी। दरअसल,  जाह्नवी और ईशान अपनी पहली फिल्म 'बीयोंड द क्लाउड्स' की स्क्रीनिंग के लिए एकजुट हुए थे।

Comments

Browse By Tags

ishaan khattar jahanvi kapoor film dhadak shahid kapoor More ...

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

साल की सबसे बड़ी ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई 'टाइगर जिंदा है', एक दिन में मालामाल हो गए सलमान-कटरीना

box office collection first day tiger zinda hai becomes number one
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पहले ही दिन हाउसफुल रही 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विरोध के बावजूद की छप्परफाड़ कमाई

salman khan and katrina kaif tiger zinda hai box office collection
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

2017 की इन फिल्मों पर जमकर हुआ विवाद, कुछ पर चली कैंची तो कुछ नहीं हुई रिलीज

most controversial movies in 2017
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'पद्मावती' पर अब राजघराना करेगा फैसला, 27 दिसंबर को हो सकता है बड़ा ऐलान

padmavati special screening in mumbai for mewar royal family
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'चंद्र नंदिनी' के बाद इस सीरियल में धमाल मचाएंगे चेतन हंसराज

Chetan Hansraj to enter in Television serial Mahakali Anth hi Aarambh hai
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!