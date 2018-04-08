बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टाइगर के बागी अंदाज के बाद अब इरफान खान की 'ब्लैकमेल' चमकी, 2 दिन में कमाए इतने करोड़
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 03:48 PM IST
इरफान खान की फिल्म 'ब्लैकमेल' ने धमाकेदार कमाई के साथ बॉक्स ऑफिस पर तहलका मचा दिया है। इस डॉर्क कॉमेडी फिल्म ने महज दो दिन में ही 6 करोड़ का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। जो कि अपने आप में ही काबिले तारीफ है।
