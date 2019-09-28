शहर चुनें

रानू मंडल ने उदित-हिमेश संग गाया गाना और एक्सरसाइज करते हुए गिरीं आमिर की बेटी, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 28 Sep 2019 07:00 PM IST
Ranu, Himesh, Udit Narayan
1 of 5
Ranu, Himesh, Udit Narayan - फोटो : instagram
पश्चिम बंगाल के राणाघाट रेलवे स्टेशन पर लता मंगेशकर के मशहूर गाना 'एक प्यार का नगमा' गाकर वायरल हुईं रानू मंडल के सितारे इन दिनों बुलंदियों पर हैं। रातों रात सेलेब बन जाने वाली रानू का एक नया वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। ये वीडियो नए गाने की रिकॉर्डिंग का है। 'कह रहीं हैं नजदीकियां' गाने को हिमेश रेशमिया ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है। इस गाने में रानू मंडल के साथ उदित नारायण भी रिकॉर्डिंग करते नजर आ रहे हैं।

ira khan luka chuppi 2 ranu mandal ranu mandal udit narayan himesh reshammiya gauri khan shah rukh khan ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
Ranu, Himesh, Udit Narayan
Ranu, Himesh, Udit Narayan - फोटो : instagram
इरा खान
इरा खान - फोटो : मुंबई टीम, अमर उजाला
luka chuppi
luka chuppi - फोटो : youtube
ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt
ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt - फोटो : social media
Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana
Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana - फोटो : instagram
