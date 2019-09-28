रानू मंडल ने उदित-हिमेश संग गाया गाना और एक्सरसाइज करते हुए गिरीं आमिर की बेटी, पांच खबरें

View this post on Instagram

My creative instinct said that for this Classic Romantic track Keh Rahi Hai Nazdeekiyaan from my forthcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer, I should collaborate with the most talented, unique and unconventional talents of the industry. Legendary, Divine and Majestic - featuring Udit Narayan, Ranu Mondal, Paayal Dev and Himesh Reshammiya. Expect the unexpected on this most auspicious day for the Indian Music Industry, Our Dearest Lata Ji’s Birthday. Lots of Love and Thanks again for all your support.