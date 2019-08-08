शहर चुनें

ऋतिक के नाना की आखिरी इच्छा पूरा करने के लिए परिवार ने लिया फैसला, नहीं करेंगे ये काम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 03:59 PM IST
J Om Prakash
1 of 5
J Om Prakash - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन के घर शोक का माहौल है। उनके नाना और मशहूर फिल्ममेकर जे ओम प्रकाश का बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया था। जुहू स्थित श्मशानगृह में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। जे ओम प्रकाश की शवयात्रा में कई बॉलीवुड हस्तियां शामिल हुईं। इस बीच जे ओम प्रकाश की अंतिम इच्छा को लेकर खुलासा हुआ है। 
hrithik roshan j om prakash rakesh roshan amitabh bachchan ऋतिक रोशन जे ओम प्रकाश राकेश रोशन अमिताभ बच्चन
