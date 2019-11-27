शहर चुनें

हरिवंश राय बच्चन के लाडले थे अमिताभ, 112वीं जयंती पर देखें पिता-पुत्र की अनदेखी तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 10:23 AM IST
big b
big b - फोटो : social media
हिंदी के मशहूर लेखक हरिवंश राय बच्चन की आज 112वीं जयंती है । हरिवंश का जन्म 27 नवंबर 1907 को उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रतापगढ़ जिले के बाबूपट्टी गांव में हुआ था । श्रीवास्तव परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाले हरिवंश को बचपन में बच्चन नाम से पुकारा जाता है । यही नाम उन्होंने अपने नाम के आगे जोड़ लिया । बच्चन की शरुआती पढ़ाई उर्दू में हुई । फिर इलाहाबाद यूनिवर्सिटी से अंग्रेजी में एम.ए. किया।
 
harivansh rai bachchan amitabh bachchan
