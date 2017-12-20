बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जेनेलिया ने पति को दिया 1 करोड़ का ऐसा गिफ्ट, बोले- 'मैं 40 नहीं 20 का फील कर रहा हूं'
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 09:50 AM IST
रितेश देशमुख ने हाल ही में अपना 39वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट किया। वहीं इस दिन को और यादगार बनाने के लिए रितेश की पत्नी और एक्ट्रेस जेनेलिया डिसूजा ने उन्हें एक खूबसूरत तोहफ गिफ्ट में दिया है।
