Download App
आपका शहर Close

शाहरुख ने अपनी उम्र को लेकर दिया ऐसा बयान, एक बार जरूर पढ़ना चाहेंगे आप

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 12:43 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan doesn't feel 50, He wants to entertain for the rest of his life

बॉलीवुड के 'बादशाह' यानी शाहरुख खान के लिए आमतौर पर कहा जाता है कि 'उम्र उनके लिए महज एक संख्या है'। पिछले महीने अपना 52वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने वाले शाहरुख ने अपनी उम्र को लेकर एक बयान दिया है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

shahrukh khan zee cine awards 2018 zee tv

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बच्चन परिवार ने एक झटके में कमाए 110 करोड़ रुपए, ढाई साल पहले किया था 1 करोड़ का इनवेस्टमेंट

amitabh bachchan earns 110 crore rupees from bitcoin
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

स्पेशल अवॉर्ड मिलने पर शाहरुख ने खोला 25 साल के फिल्मी करियर का सबसे बड़ा राज

Shah Rukh Khan honoured with special award over last 25 years at Zee Cine Awards
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दुनिया के सबसे अमीर आदमी को पसंद आई अक्षय की ये फिल्म, कह डाली इतनी बड़ी बात

Bill Gates praises Akshay Kumar film Toilet Ek Prem Katha
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शाहरुख खान के साथ इस फिल्म में रोमांस करती नजर आएगी संजय दत्त की 'बेटी'

aditi rao hydari will be seen romancing with shahrukh khan in her next upcoming film
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!