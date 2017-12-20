Download App
आपका शहर Close

जिसका पहला ही गाना हुआ था सुपरहिट, उसके रैप पर 'गली ब्वॉय' के साथ थिरकेंगी आलिया

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 09:28 AM IST
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will dance to papon tunes in their upcoming film Gully Boy

रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की जोड़ी पहली बार बड़े पर्दे पर 'गली ब्वॉय' में साथ दिखने वाली है। खबर है कि इस फिल्म में रणवीर और आलिया पापोन के गाने पर थिरकते नजर आएंगे। फिल्म की डायरेक्टर जोया अख्‍तर ने अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म के लिए पापोन को साइन किया है। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

ranveer singh alia bhatt gully boy

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

हनीमून मनाकर भारत लौटे विराट-अनुष्का, कल है शादी का ग्रैंड रिसेप्शन, ये PHOTOS चुरा लेंगी दिल

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli back to India for wedding reception
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

VIDEO: श्रीदेवी की बेटी जाह्नवी कपूर ने दी SIX PACK बनाने की टिप्स

SRIDEVI DAUGHTER JHANVI KAPOOR GYM EXERCISE VIDEO POST ON INSTAGRAM, FILM DHADAK WITH ISHAAN KHATTAR 0:51
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

VIDEO: सपना चौधरी के डांस से ‘बिजली गिरी’!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS SAPNA CHOUDHARY,BILL GATES, AKSHAY KUMAR, TIGER ZINDA HAI, SUNNY LEONE, ANUSHKA VIRAT 5:02
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

1 मिनट के 1 करोड़ वसूलने वाली प्रियंका का एक फैन ने आसानी से लिया KISS, देखें वीडियो

priyanka chopra fan kissed her in airport video viral
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!