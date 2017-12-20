जिसका पहला ही गाना हुआ था सुपरहिट, उसके रैप पर 'गली ब्वॉय' के साथ थिरकेंगी आलिया
रणवीर सिंह और आलिया भट्ट की जोड़ी पहली बार बड़े पर्दे पर 'गली ब्वॉय' में साथ दिखने वाली है। खबर है कि इस फिल्म में रणवीर और आलिया पापोन के गाने पर थिरकते नजर आएंगे। फिल्म की डायरेक्टर जोया अख्तर ने अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म के लिए पापोन को साइन किया है।
