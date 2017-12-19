Download App
आपका शहर Close

'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' का जबरदस्त कलेक्‍शन, टीम ने ऐसे सेलिब्रेट किया क्रिसमस

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 12:49 PM IST
Fukrey Returns cast celebrated christmas party in Vile Parle Mumbai

'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' ने वीकेंड में किसी बड़ी फिल्म के रिलीज न होने का पूरा फायदा उठाया है। शानदार ओपनिंग करने के बाद फिल्म अभी भी मजबूती के साथ सिनेमाघरों में टिकी हुई है और अब तक 66.11 करोड़ रुपए का कलेक्शन करने में कामयाबी हासिल कर चुकी है। फिल्म के शानदार कलेक्शन के बाद कलाकारों ने क्रिसमस पार्टी सेलिब्रेट की। 

पढ़ें: 'हिचकी' से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर आएंगी रानी, पहली फिल्म में न्यूड होकर मचाई थी सनसनी

Comments

Browse By Tags

fukrey returns pankaj tripathi ali fazal pulkit samrat More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS में जानिए उन मशहूर एक्ट्रेसेज के बारे में जो सेक्स रैकेट में रंगे हाथों पकड़ी गईं

Top actress of bollywood and south industry who were involved in sex racket
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

बॉक्सऑफिस पर हिट साबित हुई 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स', वीकेंड में की इतनी मोटी कमाई

total box office collection of fukrey returns in second weekend
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लोगों को पसंद आई कॉमेडी, चमका 'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' का कलेक्शन

people likes comedy, fukrey returns collection enters in 50 crore club
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'फुकरे रिटर्न्स' की हिट एक्ट्रेस की अगली फिल्म में UP की राजनीति, किया बड़ा खुलासा

fukrey return actress richa chadha reveal her love for dasdev
  • शनिवार, 16 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!